monday.com Announces Strategic Alliance with KPMG

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, and KPMG International, the audit, tax and advisory firm, announce+a+strategic+alliance to empower enterprises to boost digital transformation, enhance organizational agility and increase operational efficiency and productivity. monday.com will be the first Work OS partner within the alliance, which is composed of a select group of tech leaders that are changing the future of work, including Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday.

This partnership combines the business insights of KPMG with the technological innovation of monday.com’s no-code/low-code platform to build customized solutions and apps that empower global KPMG member firms to deliver strategic operating models and solutions on top of an agile work operating system. The flexible and configurable solutions built on monday.com infrastructure will simplify every aspect of work for enterprises, and enable KPMG to consistently provide real-time strategic insights and services for companies to digitally innovate their business, helping customers unlock opportunities for growth and constantly stay ahead of industry challenges.

﻿﻿“We’re thrilled to sign an Alliance with KPMG, which marks a significant milestone for us as we expand our enterprise network globally to empower more businesses to accelerate their technological transformation and innovation process to be more efficient," ﻿said Oren Stern, VP Partnerships at monday.com. ﻿﻿"KPMG's extensive industry knowledge and expertise with the monday.com low-code/no-code platform will help deliver substantial value to customers as they digitally innovate their businesses, and we’re happy to expand our collaboration worldwide.” ﻿

KPMG has created multiple solutions and business apps using monday.com, building on top of its existing infrastructure to address pressing business challenges and optimize the way enterprises work. These solutions have included improving previous practices with a Governance, Risk Management and Compliance Solution, as well as a Crisis Management Solution. Additionally, KPMG has been able to develop solutions on top of monday.com with an Oracle NetSuite ERP integration, an Azure DevOps integration, and a Smart Document Reader App.

“We are very excited to bring our long-standing relationship with monday.com to a new level to support clients globally with a new way of working and streamline their digital transformation journey,” said Roni Michael, ﻿Global Head of Innovation at ﻿KPMG International. “monday.com’s low-code/no-code platform enables KPMG to easily build and implement end to end solutions for our clients’ most complex business processes. Together, we’re helping companies transform their work to be more agile, intuitive and automated, while increasing the ease of doing business.”

KPMG currently operates in 145 countries, and serves more than 82% of the FORTUNE Global 500 and more than 80% of the Forbes Global 1000. Through this partnership, monday.com will be able to support even more enterprises’ adoption of digital transformation, as well as companies across all industries to navigate rapidly-changing work structures.

To learn more visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmonday.com%2Fkpmgalliance

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries.

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

