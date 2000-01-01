A Closer Look at Berkshire's Insurance Profits

If one company represents Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) more than any other, it has to be GEICO. The contribution this business has made to the group since Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) first acquired it cannot be understated.

GEICO has become a cash machine for Berkshire, and it also contributes to the firm's huge investment float, which Buffett has been able to invest successfully for decades.

Buffett spends a lot of time in his annual reports and at Berkshire annual meetings commenting on the desirable qualities of the insurance business - not just GECIO but the rest of the Berkshire insurance enterprise as well.

In his 2021 annual letter to investors, the Oracle of Omaha wrote:

"The insurance business is made to order for Berkshire. The product will never be obsolete, and sales volume will generally increase along with both economic growth and inflation. Also, integrity and capital will forever be important. Our company can and will behave well."

The insurance arm's performance in 2021 is the perfect example of why this business, GEICO in particular, is such a gold mine for the group.

Three parts

Berkshire's insurance division has three parts: GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group. These three businesses mean the company has exposure to almost every part of the insurance industry. It can deploy its enormous financial resources to grab market share in the sectors where it believes the best opportunities can be found.

Together, these three businesses reported net underwriting earnings of $728 million in 2021, up from $325 million in 2019. GEICO was the most profitable division. Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group lost money, but this was more than offset by profits from the other two businesses.

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group has lost money for the past three years, but this headline figure obscures its true purpose. The division is a key generator of float, which is the premiums customers pay upfront to insure against disasters.

GEICO is the profit center for the insurance division, allowing the rest of the business to take on more risks and build more float.

However, the company is far more than just a cash cow. Premiums written in 2021 increased $3.5 billion (9.9%) compared to 2020, which included a reduction of approximately $2.9 billion attributable to the GEICO Giveback program.

This number tells us that the company is still attracting large numbers of customers. What's more, it has managed to maintain low loss and cost ratios. Profits have increased as a result.

The engine of the conglomerate

I like to spend a lot of time analyzing the Berkshire insurance businesses because these are the engine of the conglomerate. Without these businesses, Buffett's empire would be nowhere near as big as it is today. These enterprises have provided the float for the Oracle of Omaha to invest, and they continue to provide huge amounts of cash for the corporation to deploy how it sees fit.

I think investors often mistake Berkshire's insurance division as one simple entity, but that is not the case. The insurance business is a collection of companies specializing in their own respective markets. Without this specialization and focus on customer service, it seems unlikely they would be in the position they are today.

Running successful insurance businesses requires an in-depth knowledge of the customer to make sure risks are priced correctly. Berkshire has been doing this successfully for decades, thanks to the skill of Buffett and Ajit Jain.

Thanks to its presence and reputation in the market, I think the company's insurance business will likely continue to profit long after the Oracle of Omaha has left the enterprise. There are few other companies that offer the same kind of diversification and ability to insure large risks.