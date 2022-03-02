American Resources Corporation's Rare Earth Division Partners with IN3 for Industry and Supply Chain Collaboration

IN3 to provide valuable advice and industry connections to American Rare Earth to address domestic supply chain, sustainability and national security challenges

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that the Company's subsidiary, American Rare Earth LLC ("American Rare Earth" or "ARE"), has partnered with IN3 (Indiana Innovation Institute), a leading applied research institute and collaborative organization, to help expand its industry relationships and further secure inroads to promote American Rare Earth's commercial production of critical and rare-earth elements such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium at its production facilities.

IN3 is composed of top leaders from academia, government and industry. Its leadership and board of directors comprises industry, academic and political leaders from throughout Indiana and the United States. IN3 streamlines processes and facilitates partnerships so innovations can be completed while the need remains strong. IN3 builds research teams from across its network that increase opportunities to win major grants and contracts. Its vast resources and network of partners include some of the top laboratories, research facilities and talent in the nation and enables them tomanage complex technology projects from start to finish. That includes identifying viable tech options, collaborating with new partners from industry, academia and government, and pairing with subject matter experts - all to transform ideas into results.

Stephen E. Kelly, IN3 President and CEO, commented, "We are excited about providing added value to American Rare Earth's processes and technologies. With the growing importance of securing critical metals and elements domestically, and the rapidly growing demand for these materials for electric motors and batteries, American Rare Earth has a technology key to this sector, and IN3 is excited to be a part of it and extend our expertise to help them grow."

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources commented, "IN3 is exactly the kind of organization we look to partner with as we expand the commercialization of our patents: their network of business leaders, governmental relations, and industry contacts will help accelerate our efforts and open doors faster than would otherwise be possible. Our initial work with IN3 has been incredibly fruitful and we look forward to expanding our collaboration."

Through its innovative process chain, American Rare Earth, along with its strong and growing partnerships, is bringing viable solutions to the domestic supply chain of critical and rare earth elements. Its final-stage purification process is a strategic and key component for onshoring domestic production of these critically important resources and to help broaden domestic manufacturing. Additionally, its low-cost and environmentally safe, patented process addresses U.S. supply chain, sustainability and security challenges. With the depth and strength of IN3's management, board of directors and partners, American Rare Earth anticipates fruitful collaboration and the ability to accelerate its current progress of identifying and partnering with valuable downstream and upstream customers and market participants.

About IN3

IN3 (Indiana Innovation Institute) works with academia, industry, and government to create a hub of national security innovation that helps solve critical defense priorities. IN3 connects regional, state, and national partners through a variety of means including convening research and business teams to solve emerging technical challenges for the Department of Defense. IN3 is focused on hypersonics, cyber-physical systems, trusted microelectronics and artificial intelligence. Learn more at www.in3indiana.com and follow us on Twitter @IN3indiana and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Rare Earth LLC

American Rare Earth is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. American Rare Earth has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit arareearthcorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

