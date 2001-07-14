Newomics and Bruker Announce Collaborations on High-throughput Bioanalysis

Newomics+Inc., a biotechnology company commercializing mass spectrometry solutions for molecular detection, and Bruker+Corporation, with differentiated high-value life science research and diagnostics solutions, today announced collaborations on a novel LC-MS platform for drug discovery in the Pharma/Biopharma industry as well as research institutions.

The two companies agreed on co-marketing Newomics’s Microflow-nanospray+Electrospray+Ionization (MnESI) product line with Bruker’s maxis II and timsTOF Pro 2 mass spectrometers. The joint MnESI-MS platform offers unmatched isotopic fidelity, sensitivity, robustness, and reproducibility for high-throughput analysis of small volumes of biological samples.

“This co-marketing agreement is built upon close collaborations between our R&D teams over the last several years. We look forward to working with Newomics to create workflows using MnESI products on Bruker mass spectrometers for biologics and native mass spec applications,” said Michael Greig, Director, Pharma/Biopharma Americas at Bruker.

“We are excited to expand our successful collaborations with Bruker,” said Daojing Wang, Ph.D., Newomics Founder and CEO. “Our M3 emitter is the first commercial multinozzle emitter for mass spectrometry. The new MnESI source directly addresses several key pain points in mass spectrometry analysis of native proteins, protein complexes, and oligonucleotides, and opens up new opportunities for biopharmaceutical and clinical research and development.”

About Newomics Inc.

Newomics Inc. is dedicated to creating and commercializing innovative (New) and integrative (Omics) platforms and solutions for precision medicine. The company’s products deliver the robustness of microflow LC and the sensitivity of nanospray ionization MS. The plug-and-play MnESI platform is currently interfaced to diverse MS instruments and can be ordered at www.newomics.com.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Please visit www.bruker.com.

