9 Meters Biopharma Announces a Collaboration with NYU Langone Health Investigating NM-102 as a Potential Treatment for an Autoimmune Disorder

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced today a collaboration with NYU Langone Health investigating the pre-clinical use of 9 Meters' gut-restricted tight junction regulator, NM-102, for an undisclosed autoimmune condition with a large unmet need.

NM-102 is a peptide that is believed to mitigate the inflammatory responses that can occur when certain proteins from the gastrointestinal tract are aberrantly released into systemic circulation. NM-102 functions by regulating tight junction assembly between cells in the intestinal epithelium, or the lining of the gut. The study will investigate whether NM-102 may address an undisclosed autoimmune disorder with high unmet medical need. The Company is also progressing the tight junction modulator, larazotide, in an ongoing Phase 3 trial for Celiac Disease.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with NYU Langone by providing larazotide to investigate applications of NM-102 where we anticipate the mechanism may address the underlying cause behind certain autoimmune diseases," said Patrick H. Griffin, M.D.,FACP, Chief Medical Officer of 9 Meters. "We look forward to the outcomes of the preclinical research work and the opportunity to assess NM-102 and subsequently progress toward an IND."

Dr. Gregg Silverman, the principal investigator at NYU Langone, added, "We appreciate 9 Meters' interest in exploring the use of NM-102, as there is a high unmet need for treatment options to address autoimmune disorders. We appreciate the Company's willingness to provide NM-102 to investigate this promising drug candidate. Furthermore, this work would not have been possible without the generous support of NYU Langone's Judith & Stewart Colton Center for Autoimmunity. Our work with the Colton Center at NYU truly empowered this research and set us up to bridge basic science into testing clinical application in this new collaboration with 9 Meters."

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several near clinical-stage assets.

For more information please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on research and development partners; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; intellectual property risks; risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; reliance on collaborators; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

