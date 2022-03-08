BANXA Holdings, Inc. to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / BANXA Holdings, Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) ( OTCQX:BNXAF, Financial) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry announced that it will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on March 8, 2022.

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Banxa, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 1:15 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHejbnxUT-et5Px_2vmuBw

About Banxa Holdings, Inc.

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Investor Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

561-489-5315

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer / IR

Email: [email protected]

Michelle Boland, PR Group

Email: [email protected]

