Sparta's Municipal Finance Program Announces Another Returning Municipality

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO) ("Sparta" or "the Company") announces that the Town of Yemassee, SC, has returned to its Municipal Finance Program for the sixth time since 2016. The program allows local governments to obtain the essential equipment they need, be it bunker gear or an entire vehicle fleet in an affordable manner.

Chief Gregory Alexander of the Yemassee Police Department commented on the most recent transaction, saying, "I worked with Sparta's municipal department for the first time in 2016 and continue to go to Sparta as additional fleet needs arise because they make the process very simple and always set terms that fit our budgetary needs."

As more states and municipalities lift their COVID restrictions, the Company expects to see additional funds allocated in local budgets for essential equipment needs. An article posted by The Pew Charitable Trusts indicates that the tax revenues of most states have rallied to pre-pandemic levels, but some have yet to fully recover. Sparta's Municipal Finance Program has been helping municipalities since 2006, by providing affordable financing for vehicles as well as a wide range of other essential equipment for police, fire, EMS, public transportation, and public works departments, and will continue to offer the solutions municipalities need to fit their individual budgets.

Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO, says "We are always pleased when municipalities return to our program." Havens continues, "We work hard to create and nurture relationships with our municipal clients and the dealerships who service this market, and the repeat business we experience is a direct reflection of this effort."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., ( www.spartacommercial.com ), was founded in 2004 and is the parent company of three subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc. and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.

Sparta's Municipal Financing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.

Other products offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles (www.cyclechex.com), recreational vehicles (www.rvchex.com) and heavy duty trucks (www.truckchex.com). The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries, and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.

New World Health Brands, Inc. offers offer a full array of wellness products such as supplements including Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more on its B to C website ( www.newworldhealthbrands.com ) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet tinctures ( www.newworldhealthcbd.com ).

Sparta Crypto, Inc. has products in development and will announce as they are formally launched.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman

Corporate Secretary

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691021/Spartas-Municipal-Finance-Program-Announces-Another-Returning-Municipality



