UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Announces Updates on Trademarks and Music Distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has announced that its subsidiary, Funny Media Group ("FMG"), was successful in the first phase of trademarking, "Me Gusta Latina"-the phrase coming from the hit song "Me Gusta Latina" produced by FMG.

"The trademark has been published for opposition by the USPTO, which in effect, is them clearing the mark," said UMAX President and CEO Rondell Fletcher. "If there are no objections, then we are issued the trademark."

Me Gusta Latina features Tryf da Comedian and a world-famous rapper. The music video, produced by FMG, has nearly 4.5 million views on YouTube.

"This video and this phrase really resonated and we look forward to doing a line of apparel and accessories featuring this phrase," Mr. Fletcher said.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Fletcher also praised Tryf da Comedian for his unique style of music.

"Tryf is the pioneer of a style of music called Symphunny - a fusion of raw comedy storytelling with a soulful beat from a live band complete with backup singers and a string section," Mr. Fletcher said.

The song, "Me Gusta Latina" and the Symphunny album were both submitted for Grammy consideration in the Best Comedy Album category.

Tryf da Comedian's music can now be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 20 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition.

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Website (FMG): https://funnymediagroup.com/

Website (FMS): https://BroadcastWest.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyMediaGroup

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: [email protected]

