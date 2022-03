DEADLINE: Investors in Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ASTR; HOL

SAN DIEGO

March 2, 2022

February 2, 2021

December 29, 2021

April 11, 2022

February 9, 2022

New York

[email protected]

April 11, 2022

February 2, 2021

Chris Kemp

June 30, 2021

December 29, 2021

Boca Chica

Astra [Space]'s

Astra [Space]'s

Astra [Space]

$7.2 billion

$1.6 billion

Geller Rudman

San Diego

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) (NASDAQ: HOL) publicly traded securities betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-00737. Commenced onin the Eastern District of, theclass action lawsuit charges Astra Space and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Astra Space purportedly operates as an operational space launch company. On, Astra Space announced its plan to merge with Holicity Inc., a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") or blank-check company. Astra Space's press release announcing the merger represented that "'[t]his transaction takes us a step closer to our mission of improving life on Earth from space by fully funding our plan to provide daily access to low Earth orbit from anywhere on the planet,' said, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Astra." On, Astra Space and Holicity merged. Astra Space shares are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ASTR. Prior to the merger, Holicity ordinary shares traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol HOL.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Astra Space cannot launch "anywhere"; (ii) Astra Space significantly overstated its addressable market; (iii) Astra Space overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (iv) Astra Space significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.On, market researcher Kerrisdale Capital released a report entitled, "Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR): Headed for Dis-Astra," which alleged myriad issues with Astra Space. Among other issues, the report: (1) questioned Astra Space's ability to launch from anywhere: "In the US, Astra [Space] can only launch from an FAA-licensed commercial spaceport approved for vertical launch. There are only 5 such sites (plus SpaceX's privatespaceport) located in the U.S."; (2) questioned Astra Space's addressable market: "forecast calls forby 2025, a whopping 10x more than SpaceX achieved in 2021. Management markets this exceptionally aspirational goal (which we view as pure fantasy) in a bid to spread its expensive Bay Area manufacturing costs over enough rockets in order to turn a profit."; (3) questioned Astra Space's designs and reliability: "At thestage ofdevelopment, our source believes the risk of failure is as high as 1 in 2 launches."; and (4) questioned Astra Space's plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan: "While others in the industry like Rocket Lab are developing well-suited, best-in-class technology, enabling a variety of TAM-expanding missions,is settling for suboptimal acquired technology with only niche applications." On this news, Astra Space's share price fell approximately 14%, damaging investors.Robbins Geller has launchedto protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Astra Space securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– in. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recoveringfor investors that year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-investors-in-astra-space-inc-fka-holicity-inc-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit---astr-hol-301493468.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP