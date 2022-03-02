Jerash Holdings to Present at the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), a premium manufacturer and exporter of custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Eric Tang, its Head of Jordan Operation, and Gilbert Lee, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference on March 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation can be accessed live at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco59/jrsh/1929743, or from Jerash's website at www.jerashholidngs.com, under Investor Relations, where it also will be archived. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, Walmart and Costco. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

