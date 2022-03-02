Jericho Energy Ventures' Portfolio Company H2U Technologies Upsizes 'Series A' Fundraise to $11 Million With Second Close

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures ( TSXV:JEV, Financial)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its portfolio company, H2U Technologies, has closed an oversubscribed USD$11 million Series A funding round with leading venture capital and energy firms including Freeflow Ventures, VoLo Earth Ventures and Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES). As a part of the Closing, Jericho upsized its initial investment by fifteen percent (15%).



Proceeds from the deal will be used for the advancement of H2U's innovative, low-cost, PEM-based electrolyzer designs and to commission the build of its proprietary Catalyst Discovery Engine™ (CDE). Reliance on rare and precious metals such as iridium dramatically increases the cost of PEM electrolysis, and ultimately the cost of clean hydrogen. However, H2U's CDE can identify earth-abundant alternative catalysts at a rate one million times faster than known industry methods, unlocking a critical barrier to PEM water electrolysis scalability, and maximizing the production of ultra-low-cost clean hydrogen. H2U will leverage this unique platform by developing its own non-precious metal-based PEM electrolyzer for widespread commercial adoption.

H2U's low-cost PEM electrolyzer is being developed in partnership with Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), the largest natural gas distribution utility in the U.S., who recently announced plans to replace up to 25% of their natural gas with clean hydrogen, requiring 10 to 20 GW of electrolysis capacity.

Ryan Breen, Head of Corporate Strategy at Jericho Energy Ventures and member of the Board of Directors for H2U, stated, "H2U's cutting-edge technology will play an integral role in accelerating the production and deployment of clean hydrogen to advance the energy transition. Evidenced by our upsized capital commitment, we believe H2U's products are a great step forward to reducing the need for scarce precious metals in the race to lowering the cost of clean hydrogen."

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer).

