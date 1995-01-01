The Top Buys of the Oakmark International Small Cap Fund

The Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Dec. 31.

Founded in 1995 and managed by portfolio managers David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), Michael Manelli and Justin Hance, the fund invests in a relatively small number of non-U.S. small cap stocks (approximately 50 to 60). The fund aims to invest in securities that are trading at a discount to intrinsic value and show strong potential to increase value for shareholders.

Based on these criteria, the fund’s top five buys for the quarter were JDE Peets NV ( XAMS:JDEP, Financial), TeamViewer AG ( XTER:TMV, Financial), Smith (DS) PLC ( LSE:SMDS, Financial), ConvaTec Group PLC ( LSE:CTEC, Financial) and Ansell Ltd ( ASX:ANN, Financial).

JDE Peets

The fund increased its JDE Peets ( XAMS:JDEP, Financial) holding by 138.32% for a total of 1,536,200 shares, adding 1.72% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 25.61 euros ($28.49).

By revenue, JDE Peets is the largest pure-play coffee and tea company in the world, having served an estimated 4,500 beverages every second in 2020. The Dutch company was formed in 2015 from the merger of Mondelez International with Douwe Egberts.

On March 2, shares of JDE Peets traded around 29.56 euros for a market cap of 14.84 billion euros. Since going public in May of 2020, the stock is down 17%.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. Warning signs include a distressed Altman Z-Score of 1.02 and days inventory building up, while positive signs include a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 9.2 and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 13.9.

TeamViewer

The fund established a new holding worth 1,789,200 shares in TeamViewer ( XTER:TMV, Financial), giving it a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average of 13.25 euros apiece during the quarter.

TeamViewer is a German international technology company that is known for its namesake remote access and support software. Using TeamViewer, people can take control of teammates’ or customers’ computers to provide remote collaboration or support.

On March 2, shares of TeamViewer traded around 13.57euros for a market cap of 2.73 billion euros. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading above its fair value but below its median historical valuation.

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. Warning signs include a low equity-to-asset ratio of 0.2 and a distressed Altman Z-Score of 1.8, while positive signs include operating and net margins that are outperforming 93% and 74% of industry peers.

Smith (DS)

The fund upped its stake in Smith (DS) ( LSE:SMDS, Financial) by 52.26%, giving it a total holding of 6,914,300 shares and adding 0.77% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for an average price of 3.82 British pounds ($5.09).

-

Smith (DS), or DS Smith, is a multinational packaging company based in the U.K. With a focus on sustainability, it offers plastic-free packaging, sustainable paper products and integrated recycling services.

On March 2, shares of DS Smith traded around 3.20 pounds for a market cap of 4.40 billion pounds. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Warning signs include declining revenue per share and an Altman Z-Score of 1.54, which indicates financial distress, while positive signs include a stable Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 and a cash-debt ratio of 0.31, which is near the industry median.

ConvaTec Group

The fund added 48.84% to its ConvaTec Group ( LSE:CTEC, Financial) holding for a total holding of 12,289,123 shares. The trade added 0.66% to the equity portfolio at the stock’s average price of 2.02 pounds for the quarter.

ConvaTec Group is a U.K.-based medical device company that focuses on therapies for managing chronic conditions. Its areas of specialty include wound and skin care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices.

On March 2, shares of ConvaTec traded around 1.78 pounds for a market cap of 3.58 billion pounds. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Warning signs include a declining operating margin and a low interest coverage ratio of 6.37, while positive signs include return on invested capital that typically surpasses the weighted average cost of capital.

Ansell

The fund increased its investment in Ansell ( ASX:ANN, Financial) by 37.97%, giving it a total stake of 1,571,700 shares and adding 0.62% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for around 31.98 Australian dollars ($23.19) apiece.

Based in Australia, Ansell is a leading global manufacturer of protective industrial and medical gloves. In recent years, it has begun focusing more on building its environmental, social and governance qualifications in order to create long-term business sustainability.

On March 2, shares of Ansell traded around AU$25.41 for a market cap of AU$3.30 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. Warning signs include a cash ratio of 0.5 and quick ratio of 1.25, indicating potential issues with short-term debt, while positive signs include a strong Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and ROIC that typically surpasses WACC.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 59 common stocks valued at a total of $1.59 billion. The turnover was 13%.

The top holdings were Konecranes Oyj ( OHEL:KCR, Financial) with 3.91% of the equity portfolio, Julius Baer Gruppe AG ( XSWX:BAER, Financial) with 3.39% and Azimut Holding SPA ( MIL:AZM, Financial) with 3.22%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in industrials, followed distantly by financial services and technology.