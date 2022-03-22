DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022

DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

March 6 – 9: Citi's Global Property CEO Conference

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will participate in a round table presentation on March 7, 2022 at 4:15 pm ET.

March 6 – 9: Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, and Jacky Wu, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on March 8, 2022 at 9:50 am ET.

March 14-16: Deutsche Bank 2022 Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will be presenting on March 15, 2022 at 11:05 am ET.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Shareholders section of the DigitalBridge website at www.digitalbridge.com

March 21-24: Infrastructure Investor Global Summit Berlin 2022

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge and Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard, Managing Director, Head of Capital Formation – Europe, to participate in two panel discussions during the summit: The Infrastructure Scorecard: a Deep Dive on Opportunities in the US Infrastructure Market on – March 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm CET Smart Money: Debt Strategies to Capitalise on Market Dislocation – on March 23, 2022 at 4:50 pm CET



The Company will be conducting meetings with investors at the conference.

To attend the conference please register on the event’s website link.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com

