AFRM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

What is this Case About: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Tweeted Misleading Financial Results

According to the complaint, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on February 10, 2022, Affirm Tweeted certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, and portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The Company deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule, revealing a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share. On this news, Affirm's share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share to close at $58.68 per share, representing a loss of approximately 32%.

