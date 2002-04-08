Athira Pharma Presents Preclinical Data of Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) and ATH-1020 at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Annual Meeting

Active metabolite of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) enhances the HGF/MET system, resulting in neurotrophic and procognitive effects



In two unique disease models, ATH-1020 reduces depression-like behaviors, and normalizes sensory processing deficits in schizophrenia

BOTHELL, Wash., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced preclinical data for the active metabolite of fosgonimeton, a novel small molecule candidate for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies, and ATH-1020, an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule candidate for neuropsychiatric conditions. The findings were highlighted in oral presentations at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Annual Meeting.

“These in vitro findings with the active metabolite of fosgonimeton demonstrate the mechanism of action is through positive modulation of HGF/MET. This was observed through increased MET phosphorylation, which promotes downstream neurotrophic effects including synaptogenesis and neurite outgrowth. Additionally, reversal of learning and memory deficits were observed in a rodent model of scopolamine-induced amnesia. These data support the therapeutic potential of fosgonimeton for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders,” said Kevin Church, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research at Athira.

Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira, added, “This independent peer review from ASENT affirms our confidence in the mechanism of action of fosgonimeton for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Given these compelling preclinical findings, we look forward to the results of our ongoing clinical trials.”

Dr. Church continued, “Data presented for ATH-1020, Athira’s first oral candidate, demonstrate in vitro and in vivo efficacy, including its ability to augment MET activation, promote activation of downstream signaling pathways and, in two distinct animal models, mitigate depression-like behaviors and normalize an EEG hallmark of schizophrenia. These findings support the potential of ATH-1020 as an oral treatment for neuropsychiatric conditions and its advancement into clinical development.”

The presentation titled “Positive modulation of hepatocyte growth factor/MET by a novel small molecule induces neurotrophic and procognitive effects” included key findings regarding the active metabolite of fosgonimeton (fosgo-AM), such as:

HGF/MET signaling was positively modulated by fosgo-AM in vitro, which led to significant enhancement of MET phosphorylation and activation of downstream signaling pathways.

Demonstration of neurotrophic effects, including increased synaptogenesis, synaptic strength, and neurite outgrowth in cultured hippocampal neurons​.

Reversal of scopolamine-induced amnesia and restored measures of learning persistence, demonstrating pro-cognitive activity in animal studies​.



Athira is currently evaluating fosgonimeton in multiple clinical trials: ACT-AD, a Phase 2 Study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (NCT04491006); LIFT-AD, a Phase 3 Study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (NCT04488419); an Open Label Extension trial in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (NCT04886063); and SHAPE, a Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with Parkinson’s disease dementia or Dementia with Lewy bodies (NCT04831281).

Key findings from the presentation titled “Oral small molecule hepatocyte growth factor/MET positive modulator ATH-1020 reduces depression-like behaviors and normalizes pathological EEG mismatch negativity in preclinical models” included:

Activation of downstream signaling pathways via positive modulation of the HGF/MET pathway was demonstrated in vitro.

Treatment with ATH-1020 demonstrated neuroprotective effects in primary rat cortical neurons, leading to increased neuron viability in response to various neurotoxic insults.

Treatment with ATH-1020 mitigated depression-related behaviors in an animal model of depression.

In the MK-801 rodent model of schizophrenia, ATH-1020 rescued mismatch negativity response, a translatable electroencephalogram (EEG) measure that shows consistent and robust deficits in both rodent models and schizophrenia patients.

Athira is conducting a Phase 1 trial of ATH-1020 in healthy volunteers (NCT05169671) to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. The company expects to dose the first volunteer in the study in the first quarter of 2022.

A recording of the presentation and accompanying slides can be found on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of Athira’s website at www.athira.com.

Athira’s ACT-AD trial is supported by a grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01AG06268. The information presented in this press release is solely the responsibility of Athira and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

