Despegar.com Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2021 results on Thursday, March 10, before the market opens.

Earnings Release

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period

Wednesday, March 2 through Thursday, March 10, 2022

Executives

Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial

1-646-904-5544 (U.S. domestic)

1-929-526-1599 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.

You may pre-register at any time: click+here

Webcast: click+here | Replay: click+here | Add to your calendar: click+here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 690,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,260 car rental agencies and approximately 200 destination services suppliers with more than 7,500 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005968/en/