Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

March Member Engagement Meeting Recap

A GF Score chart is coming soon to GuruFocus

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Dr. Charlie Tian provides and in-depth look at a new feature in development.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to introduce upcoming GuruFocus features and answer questions that came up during his presentation. He showed off a new chart that is in development, which is called the GF Score chart.

The GF Score chart will be based on five factors, which are profitability, growth, financial strength, momentum and valuation.

An example for Walmart Inc. (

WMT, Financial) is shown below.

1499126113694195712.png

Watch the full explanation of the upcoming new chart here:

Tian said the chart should be released next month.

Looking toward the future, Tian let the audience know that more detailed operating data will added to the 30-year financial page and interactive chart. Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles