Zeta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner are scheduled to present at the following investor events:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 8

6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

Roth 34th Annual Conference

Tuesday, March 15

3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zetaglobal.com. In addition, the company will host one-on-one and small group meetings at these events.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:ZETA, Financial) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

