Velo3D Announces the Appointment of Ellen Pawlikowski to Its Board of Directors

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, has strengthened its board of directors with the addition of General Ellen+Pawlikowski, an experienced commander and board member with strong roots in the aviation, space, and defense industries. This background and her in-depth knowledge of customers’ needs will support the growth in adoption of Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology within these critical industries.

Ellen Pawlikowski is a retired four-star general of the U.S. Air Force, who retired in September 2018. She last served as Commander of U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Her 40-year career in the U.S. Air Force spanned a wide variety of technical management, leadership and staff positions, including command at the wing and center levels. She is currently an independent consultant and serves on the board of directors of the Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate. She holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. The Board appointed Gen. Pawlikowski because of her extensive experience in experience in the aerospace industry, senior leadership, and established leadership in the U.S. science and technology community. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pawlikowski’s appointment to the board is effective March 15, 2022. Additionally, the 12-person board will decrease in size to nine members with the planned resignation of early company investors Ricardo Angel, Jory Bell, David Cowan, and Sven Strohband following the company’s successful completion of the public listing on The New York Stock Exchange.

In addition to being an accomplished leader, Pawlikowski is an engineer with experience in research, development, and testing and has a deep understanding of customer needs. Her business acumen coupled with technical expertise will help Velo3D during its period of rapid growth in adoption of its end-to-end metal additive manufacturing solution.

“The Velo3D team is focused on delivering real-world results and meeting the promises we’ve made to our customers, investors, partners, and employees, and Ellen’s track record shows she can help us meet our challenging goals to land and expand within critical industries and broaden the adoption of our additive manufacturing technology,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “We’re honored to have Ellen join the board, and her extensive experience working with innovators and leading organizations will help us capitalize on the blue-ocean opportunity ahead of us. I am also immensely grateful for the contributions of Ricardo, Jory, David, and Sven to the board over the course of their service and for believing in the vision of Velo3D.”

Pawlikowski currently serves on the boards of Raytheon, SRI international, and Applied Research Associates. She served in the U.S. Air Force for 36 years and retired as a 4-star general. Her last assignment was as the Commander of the US Air Force Materiel Command.

“Velo3D is a critical tool to innovation in the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries, and I strongly believe that its technology can be transformative to its customers,” said Pawlikowski. “While it’s amazing to see how Velo3D is empowering customers to solve their biggest challenges today, I think that its additive manufacturing technology will be even more impactful on innovation in the future.”

Pawlikowski has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. She also has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+for+2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

