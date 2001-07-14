SpartanNash Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that on March 2, 2022, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, representing a 5% increase from its fiscal 2021 quarterly cash dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2022. As of February 28, 2022, there were 35,921,684 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The Company owns 145 supermarkets — primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket — and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

