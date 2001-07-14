Summit Materials, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” "Summit Inc." or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $250 million of Summit’s Class A common stock.

"With our Elevate Summit strategy driving improved execution and financial performance as evidenced by record 2021 results, we believe Summit’s common stock currently represents a very compelling value, and it makes sense to allocate some capital to share repurchases," said Summit Materials CEO Anne Noonan. "For the first time in Summit’s history, we have the financial flexibility to balance the pursuit of acquisition and greenfield opportunities with other strategic uses of capital. Our improved performance, including record 2021 reported Net Revenue, Net Income, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, provides multiple avenues to drive shareholder value creation. This buyback program complements our 2022 roadmap which involves optimizing our portfolio, pursuing self-help initiatives to improve performance, and driving market leadership to #1 or #2 positions in targeted exurban, higher growth communities underpinned by strong demand fundamentals."

Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials added, "Summit concluded 2021 with its best ever net leverage ratio and a stronger balance sheet. Our attractive cash position and low leverage now provides us the financial flexibility to expand our capital allocation priorities to include acquisitions, greenfields, debt repayment, and now a share buyback program. We are encouraged by the strength in all three of Summit’s end-markets, and continued organic growth opportunities as well."

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, available liquidity, general business and market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. Under the stock repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, including but not limited to open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions, all in compliance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific dollar amount or number of shares of Class A common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

