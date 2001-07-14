Travel + Leisure Co. to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) announced today it will participate in the upcoming 2022 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Hug, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the conference on Monday, March 7 at 5:45 p.m. EST. Listeners can access a live webcast through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

In conjunction with the meeting, the company has also updated its Investor Presentation with data from the Company’s recently reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The updated presentation can be found on the Travel + Leisure Co. Investor Relations website.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) is the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world's foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand's eponymous travel club.

