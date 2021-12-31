Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2021 Form 10-K Available on Website

34 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 2, 2022

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022 and can be viewed on the Partnership's website at www.deleklogistics.com. The filing can be accessed by selecting the "SEC Filings" link.

Also, upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to Delek Logistics Partners, LP, Attention: Investor Relations, at 7102 Commerce Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

