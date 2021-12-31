Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: SE, RGLD, NTRA, JJC, HYZD, IWS, AVTR, FCVT, SI, AFRM, COIN, DASH, NTES, RIVN, AAXJ, FMF, VSS, VMC, BR, AYI, ICLR, WBA, SITE, ZM, SPLV, VTHR, SEE, LSTR, MTB, MRVL, HSY, ON, RJF, CS, SNA, SONY, STE, TTE, BCRX, PDBC, CAKE, NUVA, IBMN, BMRN, KAMN, MTOR, LYG, HOPE, VSH, RWT, PETQ, SUPN, LRN, MFG, MTN,

Lansing, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group. As of 2021Q4, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owns 558 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 602,168 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 650,677 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 264,982 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 354,801 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 447,193 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $126.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in iPathA Series B Bloomberg Copper Subinde. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.64%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 60,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 74,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 102,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 376.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 94.38%. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $164.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.41%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 14,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.65%. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $404.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 2,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.25%. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $879.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 3,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.44%. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $323.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 24,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 73.3%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 1,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 79.3%. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $189.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 1,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.