First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Capital Advisors Group, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 107,732 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 62,418 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 70,679 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 82,690 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,121 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5%

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 107,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 62,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 70,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.23 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $101.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 82,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 63,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 145,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 145.66%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 70,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 182.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 97,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 120.66%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 71,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. sold out a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94.