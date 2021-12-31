FIDELIS iM, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: APD, PEP,
- Added Positions: DLN, BND, VCSH, VO, VIG, VXUS, SCHA, BSV, SCHX, SCHE, VNQ, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: SCHM,
For the details of FIDELIS iM, LLC's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of FIDELIS iM, LLC
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 397,596 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 107,508 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 153,980 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,285 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 165,544 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
FIDELIS iM, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $233.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
FIDELIS iM, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $164.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
FIDELIS iM, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 105.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 135,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.
