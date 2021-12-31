Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FIDELIS iM, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Investment company FIDELIS iM, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIDELIS iM, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FIDELIS iM, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDELIS iM, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 397,596 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 107,508 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 153,980 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,285 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 165,544 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

FIDELIS iM, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $233.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

FIDELIS iM, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $164.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

FIDELIS iM, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 105.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 135,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.



