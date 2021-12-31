Provida Pension Fund Administrator Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: IJR, VTV, VTI, IVV, EWT, EWY, VOO, EWZ, ASHR, SPY, EZU, XLF, AAXJ, EWJ, EWG, VLUE, IWM, QUAL, RSX, ILF, EWH, VUG, SPYG, MCHI, MTUM, XLE, XLK, EMB, XLV, IEMG, XLI, VB, USMV, EWW, ALB, EUFN, LQD, VWO, GXC, EEM, ECH, AZUL, CPA, EWU, CX, JNK, EWP, BAP, GGB, CEPU, FMX, BRFS, BBD, BSMX, BSBR, AEF, KOF, PAM, LOMA, SUZ, GDX, PBR, PAGS, MELI, GGAL, ABEV, SUPV, YPF,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,772,223 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,209,849 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 871,919 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 341,746 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 2,375,573 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Provida Pension Fund Administrator initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.73%. The holding were 3,772,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Provida Pension Fund Administrator initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.42%. The holding were 2,209,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Provida Pension Fund Administrator initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 871,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Provida Pension Fund Administrator initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 341,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Provida Pension Fund Administrator initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 2,375,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Provida Pension Fund Administrator initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 1,609,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.
