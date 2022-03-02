Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fairfax Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series K Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

2 minutes ago
TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K (“Series K Shares”) (TSX: FFH.PR.K) for the five years commencing April 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2027. The fixed quarterly dividends on the Series K Shares during that period, if and when declared, will be paid at an annual rate of 5.045% (C$0.315313 per share per quarter).

Holders of Series K Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on March 16, 2022, to convert all or part of their Series K Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series L (“Series L Shares”), effective March 31, 2022. The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series L Shares will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.51% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the April 1, 2022 to June 29, 2022 dividend period for the Series L Shares will be 1.01712% (4.12500% on an annualized basis) and the dividend for such dividend period, if and when declared, will be C$0.25428 per share, payable on June 29, 2022.

Holders of Series K Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series K Shares into Series L Shares. Holders of the Series K Shares who do not elect to convert their shares by the conversion deadline will retain their Series K Shares and will receive the fixed-rate dividend as described above (subject to the automatic conversion features described below).

As provided in the share conditions of the Series K Shares, (i) if Fairfax determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series K Shares outstanding after March 31, 2022, all remaining Series K Shares will be automatically converted into Series L Shares on a one-for-one basis effective March 31, 2022; and (ii) if Fairfax determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series L Shares outstanding after March 31, 2022, no Series K Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series L Shares. There are currently 9,500,000 Series K Shares outstanding.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Series L Shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series L Shares is subject to Fairfax fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX and, upon approval, the Series L Shares will be listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “FFH.PR.L”.

Fairfax also announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313March 31, 2022March 15, 2022

















Series D0.20213March 30, 2022
Series E0.198938March 31, 2022
Series F0.14110March 30, 2022
Series G0.185125March 31, 2022
Series H0.16576March 30, 2022
Series I0.207938March 31, 2022
Series J0.18364March 30, 2022
Series K0.291938March 31, 2022
Series M0.312688March 31, 2022

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2022 to June 29, 2022 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D0.939423.767990.23485
Series F0.692592.777990.17315
Series H0.792323.177990.19808
Series J0.864623.467990.21616

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


