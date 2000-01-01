Nvidia Continues to Shine With Stellar Earnings Results

Semiconductor giant Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) has seen its shares dip in the past three months. A lot of it is due to the broad-based pull-back of growth stocks. However, Nvidia's business prospects haven't changed. In fact, after another street-beating performance during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, it continues to go from strength to strength.

Nvidia's stellar fourth-quarter earnings results were marked by impressive momentum across its core businesses. Its Data Center business, in particular, was at the forefront and is likely to overtake its gaming segment in terms of revenues by next year. On top of that, it's riding multiple tailwinds across several burgeoning sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Metaverse and others.

Incredible fiscal 2022

Nvidia recently released its full-year results for the past fiscal year, reporting a whopping 61% bump in sales to $26.9 billion. During the fourth quarter alone, revenues came in at an incredible $7.64 billion, a substantial 53% improvement over the prior-year quarter. Moreover, it reported a massive 78% improvement in its adjusted earnings per share.

Nvidia expects to generate roughly $8.1 billion in sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which would be a 43% improvement from the same period last year. I believe such impressive numbers are possible because Nvidia will enjoy multiple growth tailwinds from profitable verticals. Most of its businesses are predicted to grow at a breathtaking pace at least for the next five years.

According to a study by Allied Market Research, the GPU market is expected to grow to $54 billion in annualized sales by 2025 from $24 billion a couple of years ago. Moreover, demand on the data center front has also been rising at an impressive pace. According to an estimate from Arizton Advisory & Intelligence, there could be five-fold growth in the market by 2026. The addition of CPU offerings next year could further increase its total addressable market. The company's data center revenues alone rose 58% last year to a massive $10.6 billion.

New growth drivers

Nvidia has always been an innovator, and it has significantly expanded its market opportunities lately. The Metaverse has been on every investor's lips since Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial) announced its strategic pivot late last year. Nvidia plans to become a major facilitator of the Metaverse through its real-time 3D platform called the Omniverse. The platform will enable users to utilize the power of the company's software stack to develop their respective metaverses. The robust visualization technologies offered by Nvidia could effectively develop the Omniverse into the go-to engine for developing metaverses.

Another key segment where Nvidia is excelling is the fast-growing autonomous driving sector. The company's Nvidia DRIVE Orin platform is being used by some of the biggest names in the electric vehicle realm, including NIO ( NIO, Financial) and Xpeng ( XPEV, Financial). In addition, it recently struck a deal with Jaguar to develop AV technology for all its vehicles by 2025.

Takeaway

Nvidia has been a growth juggernaut for years, and the fourth-quarter results were another testament to that fact. It continues to fire on all cylinders, and I believe the chances are high that it will continue to improve its top and bottom lines. With a colossal cash balance, it has plenty of dry powder to invest in its business and take things to the next level.