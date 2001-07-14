Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Ericsson (ERIC) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (“Ericsson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERIC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Ericsson investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com%2Fcases%2Fericsson%2F. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On February 15, 2022, Ericsson disclosed results of an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments made to use alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when militant organizations, including ISIS, controlled some routes. The Company found “violations of Ericsson’s internal financial controls; conflicts of interest; non-compliance with tax laws; and obstruction of the investigation.” Though the investigation closed in 2019, the Company reportedly “did not find it material enough to disclose the findings” but “revisited its stance after enquiries about the probe from media outlets.”

On this news, Ericsson’s stock fell $1.45, or 11.6%, to close at $11.01 per share on February 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 2, 2022, Ericsson stated that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had determined that the Company breached the deferred prosecution agreement (“DPA”), which had been entered in December 2019. Specifically, Ericsson’s disclosure “prior to the DPA about its internal investigation into conduct in Iraq in the period 2011 until 2019 was insufficient” and Ericsson “fail[ed] to make subsequent disclosure related to the investigation post-DPA.”

On this news, Ericsson’s stock declined as much as 14% during intraday trading on March 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

About GPM

