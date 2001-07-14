Boston Properties to Present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

%3Cb%3EBoston+Properties%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas - Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Linde - President, and Michael LaBelle - Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, which is being held at the Diplomat Resort & Spa March 6-9, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.

The Boston Properties roundtable discussion will take place at approximately 9:45 AM ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

A webcast of this roundtable discussion can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.bxp.com. Shortly after the presentation a replay webcast of the discussion will be available as well.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of December 31, 2021 the Company’s portfolio totaled 52.8 million square feet and 201 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302006133/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership