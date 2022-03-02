Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Tivo Announce Advanced OTT to Linear Broadcast Conversion Technology for Video Service Providers With the NXG Edge Platform

The New NXG EDGE with Cryptolink™ for TiVo Managed IPTV Service is a Compact, Flexible and Scalable Edge Video Platform Capable of Supporting Every TiVo Managed IPTV Service SMB & Hospitality Deployment

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) ("Blonder Tongue"), the country's oldest designer and manufacturer of video telecommunications, cable, and fiber transmission technologies, and TiVo® ("TiVo"), the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi+Holding+Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"), today unveiled the new Blonder Tongue NXG Cryptolink™ for TiVo Managed IPTV Service, an OTT Bulk IPTV Video Redistribution Technology for small and medium sized businesses ("SMB") and hospitality location deployments of cloud-based IPTV video services.

The new solution is a perfect complement and enhancement to Blonder Tongue's NXG EDGE Video Delivery Platform. It can simplify and streamline over the top ("OTT") to linear broadcast conversion allowing every TiVo Managed IPTV Service customer to support their business and bulk video needs with a single internet protocol television ("IPTV") network making it easy for people to find, watch and enjoy what they love, on their terms.

"The transition to IPTV technologies is in full swing, but for many service providers, duplicating or replacing their video infrastructure to support SMB and hospitality locations is out of the question," said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "We've seen a lot of customer requests recently for a simple OTT to broadcast conversion technology that can be scalable, customizable and cost effective to support the larger system wide conversion to using IPTV as the back-bone for all video delivery to every type of location and device. Working together with the great team at TiVo, we can now provide a complete solution for video deployment at all types of business customer locations while still modernizing and futureproofing the operator's IPTV video systems."

The NXG EDGE with Cryptolink™ for TiVo Managed IPTV Service is ideal for B2B and hospitality customers such as hotels, hospitals, stadiums, conference centers, campuses and other institutions who need to support a wide range of broadcast, High Definition, legacy Standard Definition, OTT and IPTV services, without the high cost and challenges related to replacing existing wiring and equipment. The NXG Edge solution can descramble and convert up to 64 video channels per blade, including Widevine protected MPEG-DASH Unicast streams, and uses standard TiVo residential Managed IPTV Service sources, eliminating the need for cable and fiber optic-based service providers from operating separate and dedicated bulk video system to serve their business customers.

"The NXG for TiVo Managed IPTV Service is our new integrated solution for operators servicing business, institutional and hospitality properties," said Jeff Glahn, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at TiVo, an Xperi company. "The new OTT to broadcast conversion technology provides the flexibility needed for our customers' deployments by using the power of our managed IPTV service to provide signal formats that might be needed at any property type," Glahn continued.

Additionally, the solution provides a range of unique features, including:

Multiple Channel Lineup Support allows businesses to differentiate their content offerings to different feeds, such as offering premium content to specific locations, or multiple channel line-ups, or different signal formats to different types of televisions or digital signage monitors around a location

allows businesses to differentiate their content offerings to different feeds, such as offering premium content to specific locations, or multiple channel line-ups, or different signal formats to different types of televisions or digital signage monitors around a location Local Insertion allows businesses to insert their locally generated channel content and information into the feed, such as cross-promotion or advertising related channels in hotels and stadiums

allows businesses to insert their locally generated channel content and information into the feed, such as cross-promotion or advertising related channels in hotels and stadiums Scrolling Guide Insertion provides locally customized channel content information without the need for a Set-Top Box or smart TV application

provides locally customized channel content information without the need for a Set-Top Box or smart TV application Emergency Alert Signaling, supporting locally managed Emergency Alerts when required for a campus, hospital, business, or hospitality setting.

Blonder Tongue's NXG platform enables video services on any generation of legacy coax, ethernet wiring, or over Wi-Fi connections, permitting a significant cost savings to customers who deploy the solution. NXG can be installed in a single visit; offers remote management capabilities for troubleshooting, monitoring, and ongoing configuration; and can significantly reduce costs, rack space, and power requirements by replacing hundreds or even thousands of Set-Top Boxes (STBs) at a business location with a single NXG device.

With the NXG and NXG Edge platforms, customers can build a uniquely customized solution based on their specific property needs. Configurable as either an edge or headend device, the NXG supports IP multicast, IP unicast, Analog NTSC, or QAM based re-distribution with or without Pro:Idiom and other content protection options including watermarking technology. NXG also supports transcoding and trans-rating content into MPEG-2, MPEG-4, or HEVC/H.265 in CBR or ABR formats.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Founded in 1950, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Laboratories offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

