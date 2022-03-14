Dynatronics Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Roth Capital: March 14, 2022

Maxim Group: March 28-29, 2022

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences to provide an update on recent business highlights.

Roth Capital 34th Annual Conference on March 14, 2022

John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics Corporation will be available at the Roth Conference for one-on-one meetings at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, California. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Dynatronics on Roth's online conference platform or contact their Roth representative.

Management's virtual on-demand presentation for investors recorded for this Roth Capital Conference is currently available on the company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/corporate_document/1982. The webcast is archived on the website for future viewing.

Dynatronics and Roth Capital will host a fireside chat webcast moderated by the Roth analyst on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT. The live fireside chat webcast can be accessed on the company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/corporate_document/1982. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Maxim Group 2nd Annual Virtual Growth Conference on March 28 to 29, 2022

John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics Corporation, and other members of the company's leadership team will participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference on March 28-29, 2022. The company will provide additional information about this conference when it is available.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann®, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Skyler Black

(801) 676-7201

[email protected]

Darrow Associates

Jeff Christensen, Managing Director

(703) 297-6917

[email protected]

