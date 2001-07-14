AptarGroup, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2032

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% Senior Notes due 2032. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 7, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Aptar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of other near term debt maturities.

BofA Securities, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Aptar has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Information about the offering is available in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed by Aptar with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement related to the offering and other documents Aptar has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Aptar and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from any of the following: BofA Securities, Inc., toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or email [email protected]; HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., toll-free at (866) 911-8049, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, toll-free at (800) 645-3751 or email [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding the closing of the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on Aptar’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Aptar. Accordingly, events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties, please see Aptar’s filings with the SEC, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Aptar’s Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. Aptar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

