Wellbeing Digital Sciences Subsidiary IRP Health Receives Approval From Veterans Affairs Canada for Reactivation Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (FRA: MY0), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP” or the “Subsidiary”) has recently had its innovative Reactivation therapy program (“Reactivation” or the “Therapy Program”) formally approved by Veterans Affairs Canada (“VAC”) as an interdisciplinary clinic outpatient program at three locations. IRP currently has four clinic locations across Canada and is among the first operators to meet VAC’s new criteria that is aimed at providing high-quality programs for veterans. The Company expects IRP’s location in Ottawa, Ontario to also be approved to offer the Therapy Program by VAC imminently.



Reactivation is a 12-week, physician-supervised, interdisciplinary pain management program that assists veterans with chronic musculoskeletal injuries and pain. The Therapy Program aims to help veterans return to behaviours that are consistent with being well, rather than behaviours that are consistent with suffering. The goals of Reactivation are to decrease distressing symptoms, increase engagement in the community and increase the ability to complete daily tasks. The Therapy Program also strives to reduce patient disability in both the short and long term, while giving veterans better control and understanding of their pain and health challenges. Reactivation combines psychiatry, psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, kinesiology and dietetics to provide an interdisciplinary approach and a cutting-edge treatment.

Founded in 2016, IRP began as a rehabilitation and performance centre offering exercise therapy and rehabilitation programs in Victoria, British Columbia. IRP builds safe and supportive environments while demonstrating modern, evidence-based physical rehabilitation programs designed specifically for the needs of veterans and first responders. Building on the success of over 15,000 treatments in the flagship Victoria location. IRP is adding new locations and programs to improve access to much needed treatments.

VAC is a government organization for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police or their family members. It provides services and benefits intended to improve the well-being of veterans and their kin with the estimated total number of veterans in Canada being 617, 800.1 Of these veterans, it is estimated that more than 24% of them have a mental illness, such as PTSD, and 95% of those veterans have been diagnosed with a chronic physical health condition.2 The approval of the Therapy Program has the potential to make a difference in the lives of many veterans who are coping with mental and physical illnesses.

“VAC’s approval of the Reactivation program is a significant milestone for Wellbeing and for the physical and mental health of veterans. This brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of a Canadian wide network of purpose-built programs for veterans and first responders who desperately need access to care,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Wellbeing. “I am very proud of IRP’s achievements and we fully committed to further expanding their work. These are the moments that fuel Wellbeing’s growth and the achievement of its goals to positively impact the mental health realm,” added Mr. Deffett.

Veterans and first responders looking for more information on Reactivation and IRP locations can visit www.irphealth.ca or call +1 (778) 535-5312.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offer clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

