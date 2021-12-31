Schwab Capital Trust Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Added Positions: SCHF, SCHX, SCHE, SCHA, SCHH, SCHZ, SCHO,

Investment company Schwab Capital Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Capital Trust. As of 2021Q4, Schwab Capital Trust owns 7 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,430,694 shares, 50.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,193,020 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 808,967 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 212,832 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 310,213 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%

Schwab Capital Trust added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.