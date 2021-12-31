Schwab Capital Trust Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Schwab Capital Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Capital Trust. As of 2021Q4, Schwab Capital Trust owns 7 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Schwab Target 2060 Index Fund.
1. Schwab Target 2060 Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Schwab Target 2060 Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Schwab Target 2060 Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Schwab Target 2060 Index Fund keeps buying
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,430,694 shares, 50.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,193,020 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 808,967 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 212,832 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 310,213 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
Schwab Capital Trust added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.
