Amgen: Don't Rule Out This Pharma Major Yet

Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial) is a well-known pharma and biotech player. The company has been delivering a string of decent financial results, and the most recent quarter was no exception, with Amgen reporting its total revenues were up 4% and its sales volume increased by as much as 8%.

Amgen has seen strong global demand for many of their innovative medicines, such as Repatha and Prolia, as well as their biosimilar offerings. The management is also looking forward to tezepelumab, a first-in-class treatment for severe asthma that they aim to launch in the U.S. in the coming months which could be a significant growth driver for Amgen for years to come.

The company is at an interesting juncture today, with the current valuation seeming to underestimate future growth potential.

Core value proposition

Amgen's roots are in providing supportive-care products to patients with kidney disease and cancer. It has a strong competitive advantage in its domain because it sells several blockbuster biologic therapies in oncology and immunology.

Amgen was one of the first biotech companies to introduce novel recombinant proteins for anaemia and neutropenia, with Epogen in 1989 and Neupogen in 1991. Aranesp and Neulasta, two longer-acting products, were launched in 2001-2002 when the company decided to buy Immunex and add immunology drug Enbrel to its portfolio. Furthermore, despite regulatory and competitive headwinds, Amgen has continued to grow amidst safety concerns surrounding anaemia drugs Epogen and Aranesp since 2007 and generic competition in anaemia and neutropenia, which has now established itself in Europe and the United States.

The company has blockbusters like Prolia/Xgeva and the upcoming potential blockbuster cholesterol drug Repatha. Biosimilar competition for Neupogen has existed for years, but biosimilar competition for Amgen's key longer-acting drug, Neulasta, began in 2019 due to biosimilar launches in the key U.S. market. On the other hand, Enbrel's market share is expected to continue to erode, and while Enbrel's patents expire in 2028, the company believes that a biosimilar to Humira will drive down TNF class sales.

Amgen has made significant investments in more efficient manufacturing and implemented a massive cost-cutting program to protect margins and reinvest in R&D and promotion in new areas such as cardiology to mitigate these headwinds. They also bought Otezla, an oral immunology drug that fits well with the Enbrel brand.

Lastly, Amgen is a viable biosimilar player due to its extensive portfolio and low manufacturing costs. Its biosimilar portfolio is gaining traction as it competes with Roche ( XSWX:ROG, Financial) and AbbVie's ( ABBV, Financial) established oncology and immunology franchises, and I believe Amgen's experience navigating regulatory, clinical and manufacturing hurdles, as well as its strong reputation for branded therapies, are assisting the company in establishing itself as a leading biosimilar player.

Strong pipeline

Amgen has a promising pipeline ahead. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lumakras (sotorasib), its drug for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, after excellent results in clinical trials.

The management also hopes to win regulatory approval for Repatha in treating pediatric patients with rare genetic disease heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Amgen has many other interesting candidates in the pipeline. The biggest game changer for the company could be tezepelumab for asthma patients, developed in partnership with AstraZeneca ( AZN, Financial), which is expected to get U.S. FDA approval and launch in 2022. The clinical results have already demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in exacerbations compared to placebo in patients with severe asthma.

The potential use of Otezla for treating plaque psoriasis is another growth opportunity for the company.

Acquisition-led growth

In October 2021, Amgen completed the acquisition of Teneobio Inc. in order to gain access to its proprietary bispecific and multispecific antibody technologies, which complement Amgen's existing antibody capabilities and BiTE® platform.

In March 2021, the company acquired Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company that develops small-molecule therapies designed to promote regeneration and repair of multiple tissues for a sum of $55 million upfront payment as well as future contingent payments potentially worth up to an additional $666 million in cash. With this, Amgen is getting access to Rodeo's collection of assets targeting prostaglandins, a group of signaling molecules that play a role in tissue repair and regeneration.

Apart from this, in April 2021, Amgen successfully completed the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies, for approximately $1.9 billion. It is interesting to note that one of the molecules Amgen acquired in this deal, bemarituzumab, was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA as first-line therapy for a subset of patients with gastric cancer.

Overall, with these solid acquisitions, Amgen will have plenty of fuel to drive growth in the years to come.

Final thoughts

Amgen’s stock has moved more or less sideways for the past 12 months, and its current valuation at an enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple of 5.87 appears fair. The company has its fair share of risks, such as the possibility of a drug price reform, which could negatively impact margins. However, the company has a solid pipeline and its core portfolio of oncology and immunology remains robust with a strong potential upside from tezepelumab in the asthma space. I believe that the company has great long-term potential, and the strength of its pipeline, both through organic and acquisition-fueled growth, is incredible.