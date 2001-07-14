Perion Network to Participate at the 34th Roth Capital Conference, in California, on Monday, March 14

Perion+Network+Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 34th Roth Capital Conference - held at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. - on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Perion Investor Relations at [email protected] or your Roth Capital salesperson.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

