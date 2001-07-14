Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 14, 2022.

A conference call to discuss CMTG’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 and referencing the Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. teleconference call; access code 233734.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CMTG’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com. The earnings presentation accompanying this release and containing supplemental information about the Company’s financial results may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a webcast replay will be available on CMTG’s website or by dialing 1-866-813-9403, access code 313136, beginning approximately two hours after the event.

