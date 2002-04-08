AnPac Bio's Bio-Chip Subsidiary, Changwei System Technology Co., Ltd., Receives Independent Valuation and Approval from the Board to Explore Strategic Alternatives

PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) ( ANPC, Financial), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that its fully owned biochip subsidiary, Changwei System Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Changwei”), was recently evaluated and appraised by China Alliance Appraisal (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., an independent company that is certified and licensed by the China Appraisal Society under the Ministry of Finance and is one of the top 10 appraisers in China by revenue. China Alliance Appraisal, Co., Ltd. provided a certified written appraisal report which valued Changwei at RMB 578 million (approximately USD $90 million based on the current exchange rate). An appraisal is an opinion about the approximate value of a company and is not a guarantee that any transaction may be completed based on that appraised value or at all. The appraisal was performed following the recent approval from the board of directors of AnPac Bio to explore strategic alternatives for Changwei, including a potential strategic investment, to maximize shareholder value for the Company.



Changwei was founded in 2011 and has since focused on the design, R&D, and testing of novel, specialty bio-integrated circuit (IC) chips for life science applications. The team consists of a group of IC experts and engineers from IC and IC packaging companies such as Micron Technologies, Motorola, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, and Amkor. Changwei is currently developing biochips for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) applications and the biochip currently used in Anpac Bio’s Cancer Differentiation Technology (CDA) platform for cancer screening and detection, which has already been commercialized and is in volume production. In addition, in 2021, Changwei began development of a new biochip for AnPac Bio JV’s novel cancer treatment. Recently, Changwei signed a letter of intent with a life science company, under which Changwei will work on a new biochip for an automatic drug injection medical device for diabetes patients.

Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “We are very pleased with the progress of our IC chip subsidiary, including our novel IC chip for multi-cancer screening and detection applications. In addition to helping AnPac Bio in cancer screening, Changwei’s talent, IP, knowledge and experience may also be of benefit to life science companies to develop new and novel products involving Changwei-designed biochips.”

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any strategic alternative, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing. AnPac Bio has not set a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the process unless and until the Board otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

