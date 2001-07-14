STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STORE+Capital+Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference – March 7-9, 2022, Hollywood, FL. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with investors throughout the conference.

– March 7-9, 2022, Hollywood, FL. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with investors throughout the conference. Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day – April 5, 2022, New York, NY. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with investors throughout the conference.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,850 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302006121/en/