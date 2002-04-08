OTC Markets Group Welcomes Freeman Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Freeman Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FMAN; OTCQX: FMANF), a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Freeman Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market or the Pink® market.



Freeman Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FMANF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Freeman Gold Corp.

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property, which comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The Lemhi Project hosts a near surface, shallow, high grade oxide gold resource. Freeman Gold Corp. has a pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and is focused on growing and advancing the Lemhi Project towards a production decision.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]