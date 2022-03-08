Kimco Realty® Management to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its management will present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Event: Kimco Realty Management Presentation When: March 8, 2022 at 8:15 A.M. – 8:50 A.M., ET Where: Live webcast can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Kimco+Realty+Management+to+Present+at+Citi+Conference or by entering https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fglobal-property-ceo-conference%2Fkimco-realty-corp-mar-2022 into your web browser.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, audio from the conference will be available on our investor relations website until March 7, 2023 at the above link.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® ( NYSE:KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets. The Company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the Company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests in 541 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 93.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

