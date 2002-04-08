Innovative Designs Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

Pittsburgh, PA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. ( IVDN), a company engaged in marketing and selling clothing products such as outdoor apparel and cold weather gear and which markets its House Wrap product line, a building material with thermal qualities, today announced that an interview with CEO Joseph Riccelli will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.



The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/jTF2_GrnH3c

About Innovative Designs Inc.

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com.

