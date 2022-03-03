Timken to Participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will present virtually at the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference on March 17, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. GMT (8:15 a.m. EDT).

Presenting on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for download at www.timken.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be posted via the same website link until March 31, 2022.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

