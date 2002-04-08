VYNE Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 8, 2022. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.



Virtual Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, March 8th Time: 12:50 p.m. ET Format: Virtual Fireside Chat Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/vyne/2045898

The replay of the webcast will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the conference.



About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors that the Company is developing for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

