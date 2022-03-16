aTyr Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. ( LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in March.



Details of the events are as follows:

Conference: 34th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 13 – 15, 2022

Time: Pre-recorded Corporate Presentation available on demand

Conference: Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: Live virtual Corporate Presentation at 4:40pm EDT / 1:40pm PDT

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. Following the events, a replay of each presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

[email protected]