Otonomo to Present at March Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd.(Otonomo), the mobility intelligence company, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences in March:

34th Annual Roth Conference

Format: In-person presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m. PST

Presenter: Doron Simon, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Format: Virtual presentation, panel discussion and one-on-one meetings

When: Panel discussion scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Presenter: Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer

Live webcasts of the presentation and the panel can be accessed from Otonomo’s events page here. For more information regarding these events, please visit Otonomo’s investor relations page here.

Investors who wish to participate in a virtual or a live (where applicable) meeting with Otonomo’s management during the conferences may refer to their institutional sales contact.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 50 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment, and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

More information is available at otonomo.io

