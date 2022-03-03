Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
P&F INDUSTRIES TO REPORT RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Just now
PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the year ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-394-8218. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's website beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and retail markets. P&F's products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

SOURCE P&F Industries, Inc.

