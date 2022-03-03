Shutterstock Stands In Support Of Ukraine With Immediate Donation to Contributor Community of Photographers, Videographers, 3D Artists, Illustrators and Musicians

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and creative workflow solutions for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced that it would immediately support its valued contributor community in Ukraine to assist with the hardship as a result of the outbreak of war in the region by making an immediate donation of $1 million to provide direct assistance to Shutterstock's thousands of contributing photographers, videographers, 3D artists, illustrators and musicians in Ukraine.

The news of the war in Ukraine is distressing for many around the world, and we recognize that it has a far-reaching impact on our Shutterstock community throughout the region. We will continue to offer support and assistance to those impacted by the conflict.

"We are living through a period of historical significance, and it is in moments like these where our actions are particularly important," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "For me, the injustice and suffering caused by this war is personal. I was born and raised in Ukraine until the age of seven, and I feel a deep affinity and connection with our Ukrainian community. At Shutterstock, when a part of our community is suffering, together, we must offer our support. Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the events in Ukraine, and we are committed to standing with them during this time of crisis."

